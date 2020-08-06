You have permission to edit this article.
Nordell, Ronald G. February 25, 1933 - August 2, 2020 Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Farrell and Fern Nordell; and his first wife, Ann Elizabeth Nordell; his second wife, Lou Ann Nordell; sons, Ron Jr. and Denny Nordell; granddaughter, Megan Nordell. He is survived by his children, Robert (Clarine) Nordell and Don (Sandy) Nordell; sister, Marlee Edwards; stepsons, Sean (Diane), Tim (Ronna), Terry (Peggy), Kevin and Scott (Judy) Ryan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9-10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St., Ralston, NE 68127) followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Memorials have been requested to the family to be distributed to Ron's favorite charities. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

