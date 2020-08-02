Norris, Rita Mae K. May 3, 1956 - July 25, 2020 Birthmother of Julia Renae Galloway of Omaha. Rita was number 5 of 10 children of the late Andrew and Edith Kinney of McNary, AZ. She married Giles Norris, her baby's father, her High School sweetheart, after her graduation and his tour with the Navy. They met their daughter after 18 years, and maintained a loving relationship until her death from COVID-19. Rita and Giles fostered many children in their community, and were adoptive parents of five. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Giles; two adopted children; one sister; and two brothers. In addition to daughter, Julia, mourning her death are three adopted children; three grandchildren; one brother; five sisters and their families; also, Julie's adoptive parents: Delores Galloway, Charles (Veronica) Galloway Sr., and family. A Memorial Service was held on July 30 in Show Low, AZ.
