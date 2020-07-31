You have permission to edit this article.
Norris, Rose A. March 16, 1942 - July 28, 2020 Rose A. Norris, age 78, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Omaha, passed away July 28, 2020. Rose was born March 16, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded by parents, Rocco M. and Rose (Pascucci) Giorno; husband, Danny Bruce Norris and 10 siblings. Survived by her son, Joe Norris of Council Bluffs. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1:30pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

