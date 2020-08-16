Novotny, Asher D. February 27, 1986 - August 11, 2020 Survived by daughter, Gracie Novotny; mother, Ann K. Rodstrom (Gary); father, Michael M. Novotny (Adela); Ginger Lippold; siblings: Robert Rodstrom (Adriana), Christine Rodstrom, Jasmine Gilbreath (John), Marisol Anderson (Jacob), Brandon Negley, Ian Lippold, and Evan Lippold; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK -CUTLER | West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
