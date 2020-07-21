Nunez, Jesse J. "Chue" January 28, 1929 - July 19, 2020 Jesse J."Chue" Nunez, age 91 of Omaha, passed away July 19, 2020 in Omaha. Jesse was born, January 28, 1929 in Council Bluffs to the late Catarino and Angela (Medrano) Nunez and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-1952, and spent over 30 years, working at ASARCO as a Lead Refiner, retiring in 1992. Jesse was a devoted member of the Catholic faith and was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters. Survivors include his nieces: Margo Aguilera of Papillion, NE; Elizabeth Aguilera of Omaha; Susan Aguilera-Robles of Bellevue; great-nephew, Salvador Robles, Bellevue; great-nieces, Gabriella Robles and Andrea Robles, both of Omaha; great-nephew and godson of Chue's, Nicolas Robles of Omaha; and other family members and friends. ROSARY: Thursday, July 23rd, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 23rd & O Street, at 7:30pm. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, July 24th, at Assumption Church, 5438 S 22nd Street, at 10am. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Due to Covid-19, masks are encouraged. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.