Nuno, Esther Age 92 Coumcil Bluffs, IA. Passed away on July 31,2020. Born on March 28,1928 in Council Bluffs. Formerly worked at TipTop and St. Joe's Hospital. Preceded by parents, Pedro and Carmen (Gonzales) Flores; sisters, Eloise Wedikind, Eleanor Becerra, and Eva Rodriguez; and brother Liberty. Survivors include her children, Carmen Nuno (Ramon DeSantiago), Frank Nuno (Trish), Dan Nuno (Cheryl), and Eva Nuno (Mark Kinnaman); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dolores Becerra, Mary Negrete, Della Graf (Bill), Thomas Dominguez (Judy), and Eleanor Farrar (James); long-time friend, Paul Lara; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday 9-10am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, all at Funeral Home. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimers Association preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779
