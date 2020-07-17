Nurnberger, Alice Jeanette "Jan" February 14, 1921 - July 15, 2020 Born in Detroit, Michigan almost 100 years ago, Jan died at the Lighthouse in Omaha where she had lived for several years. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jan spent her life supporting and nurturing her family. She was married to Thomas S. Nurnberger for 57 years until his death in 1998. She was an amazing seamstress, knitter and needlepointer. She loved reading, music and baseball. (GO TIGERS!) She was an avid supporter of education, sponsoring a scholarship program at UNL and encouraging her granddaughters in their educational pursuits. She loved being on or near Lake Michigan where she and Tom had a summer cottage. Her children love and will miss her dearly. They are Nancy and Mark Brosamle of Gretna, Janet and Fred Kuehl of Omaha, and Tom and Bonnie Nurnberger of Canton, Michigan. Jan is also survived by her six granddaughters: Sarah Egge (John) of Arlington, VA; Kim Rathe (Jason) of Lincoln, NE; Meghan Stewart (Mike Bowman) of Kearney, NE; Anna Sonnenberg (Loren), citizens of the world; and Jade and Ginger Nurnberger of Canton, MI. Not to be left out are Jan's amazing great-grands; Jack and Madeline Egge and Hayden and Thomas Rathe. In honor of Jan's life, memorials may be made to the UNMC Regenerative Medicine Fund via the University of Nebraska Foundation (nufoundation.org) or to First Central Congregational Church. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in Michigan at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
