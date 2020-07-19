Oddo, Charles C. "Chuck" February 6, 1959 - July 18, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Mary; and brother Frankie. Survived by brothers and sisters, Lorraine Thornton, Pauline (Martin) Mueller, Mary (Tom) Murnan, John (Sue) Oddo, and Paul (Kerry) Oddo; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Private Family Services. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
