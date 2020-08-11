O'Dell, Teri Jo September 24, 1971 - August 7, 2020 Teri Jo O'Dell was born on September 24, 1971 and went to our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, August 7th, 2020, at the young age of 48. Teri Jo loved life. She enjoyed life most when she was with her children, her granddaughter, her brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Her overwhelming desire to always have fun was contagious to everyone. Her heart was made of gold and she shared every piece of it with everyone around her. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts! Survived by friend, Scott Miller; son, Andrew Pierce and Laura Wilkinson; daughter, Haley Pierce and Myles Roberts; sisters, Leslie and Tom Meyer, Diane Heald, Kathy Stanfill, Debbie and Tom Stick; brothers, Tim and Kim O'Dell, Scott O'Dell and Pam Trabucco, and Shawn and Pam O'Dell; granddaughter, Jasmine Roberts; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by father and mother, Arthur and Beverly O'Dell; sister, Donna Bueltel; grandparents, Carl and Katherine Scott, and Arthur and Marian O'Dell. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, August 15th, 1pm, at 6792 County Rd 39, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. We will have balloons up on signs, on some intersections from Fort Calhoun. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
