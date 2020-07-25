O'Gara, John H. November 5, 1936 - July 24, 2020 John H. O'Gara passed away peacefully July 24, surrounded by his family. John was born November 5, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was preceded in death by wife, Regina O'Gara; mother, Genevieve O'Gara; and father, Patrick O'Gara. Survived by children, Kathy Hanson and husband David, Debbie O'Gara, James O'Gara and wife Sheila, Peggy Stone and husband Pete; grandchildren, Cassie Benak and husband Andrew, Kayle Kleager and husband James, Jake O'Gara, Sailor O'Gara, Paige Stone, Paul Stone; great-grandchildren, Melanie Benak, John Benak, Adelyn Kleager, Camden Kleager; brother, Phil O'Gara, wife Joanne and their children Cindy, Theresa, Jan and Michelle. John attended Creighton where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration (1958) and was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu (National Jesuit Honorary), Delta Sigma Pi (Business Fraternity), Phalanx (Military Fraternity), and B & P Order of Elks. John also served in the military as Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves (19591966) and Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. He spent his 33-year professional career (1959-1992) with Northwestern Bell as a Corporate Staff Manager and U.S. West as a Regional Director. John was active in the Omaha community and volunteered his services at Boys Town (2009-2018, Administrative Volunteer), United Way of Midlands, Henry Doorly Zoo, and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing with friends and family throughout his life. ROSARY for friends and family will be at Crosby Colonial Chapel on Sunday, July 26 at 6:30pm with visitation immediately following. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5815 Oak Hills Drive, Omaha, NE). Entombment services will directly follow Mass and take place at Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Resurrection Mausoleum (7710 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124). The family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. John Vianney Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr, Omaha, NE 68137 for Masses to be held in John O'Gara's name. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com
