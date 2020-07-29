Ostransky, Jerry F. May 14, 1954 - July 26, 2020 Age 66, of Wahoo, NE. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Ostransky; children, Jeremy (Tricia) Ostransky of Wahoo, Janelle "Sis" (Phil Peterson) Ostransky of Gretna, and Jerod (Marcia) Ostransky of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Drew, Bryce, Noah and Sofia Ostransky; mother, Florence Ostransky of Gretna; siblings, Rita Wall of Arkansas, Linda (Bill) Dudley of Gretna and Richard (Brenda) Ostransky of Gretna; many other family members and friends; dogs, Bubba and Samy. Preceded in death by father, Frank Ostransky; parents-in-law, Carl and Bernice Gottschalck; special friend, Patricia Tuel. FUNERAL SERVICE: (Family and Extended Family Only*), Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:30am, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo, NE. VISITATION (Family Not Present): Thursday, July 30, 2020, 5-8pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for the grandchildren's college fund. *Due to COVID-19 only family and extended family will be in attendance at the service and the visitation will be open to the public. Everyone is invited to the Ostransky farm, 1120 Co. Rd. 16, Wahoo, NE to watch the live stream of the funeral and for a gathering to follow. The service and visitation will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624
