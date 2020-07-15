Pavey, Sybil J.

Pavey, Sybil J. Age 77 Omaha. Died on April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Luverna Brown; and son-in-law Jed O'Leary. Survived by her husband Rev. Norman Pavey of Omaha; daughter, Sarah O'Leary of Elkhorn, NE; grandsons, Jay and Ethan O'Leary of Elkhorn; son, Christopher Pavey and husband Michael Draper of Rockledge, FL; brother, Donald and wife Carolyn Brown of Estherville, IA; nephews: Luke Brown and wife Jill Eichner-Brown and their children, Garion and Ehlana of Earlham, IA; and Nathan and wife Sara Brown and their children, Parker and Sophia of Eagle Lake, MN; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Pavey of West Hartford, CT. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 17, at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha, at 10:30am, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. Memorials have been established to: Fremont Public Schools Foundation, Fremont, NE; Luther College, Decorah, IA; and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wells, MN. The family would like to remind everyone to please wear a mask, and practice social distancing during the Service. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | 402-289-2222

