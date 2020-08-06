Peck, Rose M. October 13, 1923 - August 1, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 67 years Clarence Peck; siblings Nofio DeCarlo, Dominic DeCarlo, Peter Paul DeCarlo, Lena Fidone, Louise Mannino. Survived by children Diana (Weldon) Russell and Edward (Diane) Peck; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Angela DeCarlo. VISITATION: Saturday, August 8, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 11am. Private burial. All services are at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home and the funeral will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500
