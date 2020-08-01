Pedersen, Wilma Jane May 13, 1941 - July 19, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents Glenn F. Sr. and Alice Pedersen; brother, Glenn F. Jr. Survived by twin sister, Ruth Page; daughter, Susan Page, brother Bill (Pat) Pedersen, their children Jo Ellen (Michel) Robinson and daughter Emily, Daniel Pedersen and Aimee Carl her son Oliver. Also, Glenn Jr. children Brent (Tania) Pedersen their daughters Mishaela and Elianna, Paul Pedersen, and Janna Pedersen. Private Services. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
