Pelshaw, Donna Marie Age 59, formerly of Omaha NE, unexpectedly passed away near her home in Loveland, CO. Preceded in death by her mother Barbara J. Pelshaw, Donna is survived by her sons Michael (Tina) and Chris, four lovely granddaughters, as well as brothers and sisters Ed Pelshaw, Rich Pelshaw (Louise), Laura Dellutri-Ojeda (Schon), Rebecca Warde (David), Barb Case, Bob Pelshaw (Ilaamen) and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 there will be no Memorial Service, but the family requests memorials to the Donna Pelshaw GoFundMe campaign to help with her final expenses. https: //gf.me/u/yhjz8c
