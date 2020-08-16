Penny, Thomas Riley "Riley," age 66 of Gretna, NE, passed away on July 31st, 2020, after a long battle fighting complications from amyloidosis. He was surrounded by his wife, Sandy; and family members. Riley is survived by his spouse, Sandy Penny; mother-in-law, Phyllis Necas; brother, Lee and his wife Jill; and children: Peggy McNaull and husband Stewart, Caron Anne Misita and husband Chris, Alex Morgan and husband Hugh, Warren Andrew Curry and wife Claire, Adam Curry and wife Meisha, Micalah Kimsey and husband Phillip, and Tyler Magee. He has 14 grandchildren and one on the way. VISITATION: Thursday, August 20th, from 68pm, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gretna. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 21st, at 1pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gretna, with Pastor Gary Werling officiating. There will not be an Interment Service at this time. Memorials can be made to the family.
