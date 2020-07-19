Looking for a loved one?

Peters, Joseph "Joeboy" May 24, 1937 - July 15, 2020 Of Manning, IA. Joseph Michael, son of John and Mildred (Lappe) Peter, was born May 24, 1937, in Guthrie Center, IA. He was raised in Manning and attend school through the eighth grade. He then worked to support his family. In September of 1954, Joe enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Germany with the 181st Airborne. After receiving his honorable discharge, Joe returned to the Midwest and lived in Omaha where he drove truck and was a member of the Teamsters. After he retired in 1995, Joe moved to Denison for a couple of years before buying a home in Manning. In his retirement, Joe continued to drive truck, usually for local farmers. Joe was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. His passion was motorcycles, especially BMW and Harley Davidson. In his younger years, he was a member of various motorcycle clubs. After a couple months of declining health, Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Manning on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was 83 years and 53 days of age. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John B. Peter and Mildred S. Lappe; and two sisters, Maryanne Walker and Pearl Farley. He is survived by children: Joseph Peters Jr. and wife, Carol of Fremont, NE, Bernard Peters and wife, Paula of Omaha, NE, Lisa Peters of Omaha, NE, Edward Maschek of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Petrina Peters of Manning; and several grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 20, 2020, 12Noon, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning, where VISITATION will be from 10:30am until Noon. Following cremation, interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home 108 First Street, Manning, IA 51455 | (712) 655-3416

