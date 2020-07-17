Peters, William R. "Bill" April 20, 1948 - July 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William P. and Elsie. Survived by relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Private Family Services. VIGIL SERVICE: Saturday, July 18th, 10am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.