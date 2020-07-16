Peters, William R. "Bill" April 20, 1948 - July 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William P. and Elsie. Survived by relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Private Family Services. VIGIL SERVICE: Saturday, July 18th, 10am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

