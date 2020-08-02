You have permission to edit this article.
Peterson, Alice Jane
Peterson, Alice Jane

Peterson, Alice Jane July 28, 1952 - July 31, 2020 Survived by loving husband of 48 years, Larry; children, Brian, Sara, and Scott (Theresa); 10 grandchildren; and many friends. Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Radio Talking Book (7101 Newport Ave, #205, Omaha, NE 68152). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

