Peterson, Gary Luther Dec 25, 1941 - Jul 13, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Luther and Fern; brothers, Gene and David. Survived by wife, Marilyn; brother, Lloyd; son, Matt Peterson (Nancy); three grandchildren: Derek, Liese and Annika; many other relatives and friends. Gary loved his wife, his family, his friends. Events like Husker football, Indy 500, and Lancer hockey were simply his essence. He was a prankster who lived life to the fullest. Come celebrate his life with us. VISITATION: Friday, July 20th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 21st at 11am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., Ralston. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, July 22nd at 2pm at Gowrie Township Cemetery in Gowrie, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church, An Angel's Touch, or Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.