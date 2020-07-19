Pfeifer, Lorraine Verna October 9, 1921 - July 17, 2020 Entered into Eternal Peace on July 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Lorraine Verna Zulkoski was the 6th of 9 children born to John B. Zulkoski and Verna Kusek. All were born in their farmhouse in Elyria, NE. Polish was the language spoken in their home. She talked about walking to school for miles unless the weather was bad and then was taken to school by horse and wagon. She moved to Omaha at age 17 with her sister Bernice. After moving to Omaha, she worked at the county hospital as Nurses Aid. When World War II broke out, she went to work at Fairmont making butter designs. While at a sing-along she met her future husband Larry Pfeifer. They liked to sing and dance which led to marriage. Larry and Lorraine were married on February 6, 1943. In 1945 they started their family of 7 children. She lived in California from 1977-1987. She had many jobs throughout her life but one of her favorites was demoing food at grocery stores which she did until she was 90, she loved talking to people! Lorraine truly was the queen of crafts. She was known for her beautiful wedding, doll, and birthday cakes, sugar Easter eggs, chocolate chip and sugar cookies, popcorn balls, potato salad, zucchini and banana bread, jelly, butterflies, scrubbers, afghans, and so much more. She loved playing cards with Ron, Jan, Larry Joe, Rick, and Marv (and sometimes Connie) every Monday night since the passing of Larry in 1999. She also enjoyed playing cards with the grandchildren. Lorraine continued to live on her own at her home and drive up until a short time before she passed. Lorraine was so strong for so long. Survived by her 3 daughters, Connie (Dan) Dolan, Jan Redding, and Cindy Andersen; her 4 sons, Ron (Linda), Larry Joe (Caryn), Rick (Phyllis), and Marv (Carl) Pfeifer; her brother Edmund Zulkoski; brother-in-law Gene Novotny; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Laurence Pfeifer; mother; father; three sisters; and 4 brothers. We're sure going to miss our Butterfly Lady. Love you! In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. James Catholic Church 9025 Larimore Ave Omaha, NE 68134; or the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department 12919 Ponca Road Omaha, NE 68112. Due to Covid 19, Private Service will be Tuesday July 21. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE 68164 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
