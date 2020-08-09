Pieper, Ruth A. October 15, 1928 - August 6, 2020 Ruth Ann Pieper was born on October 15, 1928, to Henry and Sophie Muckendorfer, in Dodge, NE. On September 23, 1947, she married Dallan W. Pieper from Howells, NE. They lived in Howells, Hooper, Plattsmouth, Lyons, and Omaha, NE. Dallan passed in April 2005. Ruth remained in the Papillion area until her passing. Survivors include sons, Bill and John (Lori) of Papillion; and grandsons, Andy (Micah) of Papillion and Alex (Angela) of Orlando, FL. Due to the pandemic, Private Funeral Services and Burial with the immediate family are being held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Louisville Care Center or the American Diabetes Association. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
