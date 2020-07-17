Pinkard, Michael L. August 25, 1955 - July 12, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Oliver Pinkard. Survived by wife, Glenda Pinkard; mother, Helen Pinkard; children: Demetria Webster, Michelle Pinkard, Michael Pinkard Jr. (Leticia Robles), Tanya (David) Gaver, Trisha (Mark) Sorenson, Alan Doyle; brothers: Oliver, Jr. (Sandra), Mitchell (Debra Lee), Kenneth (Loretta), Jeffery (Kristina) Pinkard; sisters: Sandra (Clifton) Hodges, Olivette (David) McKee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF MICHAEL'S LIFE: Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11am, at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort St. (Wearing of masks requested.) Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
