Pitzl, Steven Leo April 15, 1953 - July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by Best Golf Buddy, Chris Petersen. Survived by wife, Diane; children, Joe, Eric, Melissa, Tim, and Katie and their spouses; grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 29th, 9:30am at St. James Catholic Church, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

