Looking for a loved one?

Poldberg, Jeannine M.
0 entries

Poldberg, Jeannine M.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Poldberg, Jeannine M.

Poldberg, Jeannine M. July 5, 1932 - July 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lyle. Survived by sons, Warren (Connie) and Brian (Lori); grandchildren: Vicki (Kevin) Rahn, Kathi (Tony) Beach, Deric, Adam, and John Poldberg; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Trever, and Jennika Beach, Alison and Kaitlin Rahn; sister, Jeanette (Merlyn) Knudsen; honorary family member, Robert Freeman; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Carter Lake Presbyterian Church, 3030 N. 9th St., Carter Lake, IA 51510. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News