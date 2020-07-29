Poldberg, Jeannine M. July 5, 1932 - July 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lyle. Survived by sons, Warren (Connie) and Brian (Lori); grandchildren: Vicki (Kevin) Rahn, Kathi (Tony) Beach, Deric, Adam, and John Poldberg; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Trever, and Jennika Beach, Alison and Kaitlin Rahn; sister, Jeanette (Merlyn) Knudsen; honorary family member, Robert Freeman; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Carter Lake Presbyterian Church, 3030 N. 9th St., Carter Lake, IA 51510. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
