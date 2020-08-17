Pote, Thomas "Fred" November 17, 1943 - August 7, 2020 A CELEBRATION of LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Tuesday, August 18, at 6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. For those unable to attend Fred's Memorial Service a livestream will be made available on the Bethany Funeral Home website. Those planning to attend the Memorial Service are expected to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks are a requirement for attendance. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: Homeless Veterans at Victory Apartments. Attn: Tom York, 825 Dorcas St. Omaha, NE 68108. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.