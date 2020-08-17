You have permission to edit this article.
Pote, Thomas "Fred"
Pote, Thomas "Fred"

Pote, Thomas "Fred" November 17, 1943 - August 7, 2020 A CELEBRATION of LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Tuesday, August 18, at 6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. For those unable to attend Fred's Memorial Service a livestream will be made available on the Bethany Funeral Home website. Those planning to attend the Memorial Service are expected to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks are a requirement for attendance. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: Homeless Veterans at Victory Apartments. Attn: Tom York, 825 Dorcas St. Omaha, NE 68108. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

