Potter, Duaine K. - U.S. Navy (Ret) December 31, 1940 - July 16, 2020 Age 79. Duaine served in the U. S. Navy for 23 years, worked for the State of Nebraska as a surveyor, and for the United States Postal Service for 10 years. He lived on 6 acres in Plattsmouth where he enjoyed planting trees and gardening. Preceded in death by his father, Marvin; mother, Zella; and mother-in-law, Helen. Survived by his brother, Mike Potter (Judy); and nieces, Heather Laskowski (Phil), Heidi Cisar (Stan "Buddy"), and Julie Meisinger. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 22, at 10am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. IINTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
