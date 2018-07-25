Potter, Estelle M. Dec 13, 1922 - Jul 22, 2018 Preceded by parents, Jack and Mable Mitchell; husband, Albert Potter; son, William Mitchell; sister, Virginia Roberts; twin brother, James Mitchell; son-in-law, Ray Mayer. Survived by children, Judy Mayer and Jan (Wayne) Brown; daughter-in-law, Joyce Mitchell; brother, Eugene (Lois) Mitchell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. SERVICES 10am, Fri. July 27 at St. Paul United Methodist Church (5410 Corby St.). Visitation 6-8pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

