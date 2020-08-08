You have permission to edit this article.
Povich, Zorka August 21, 1921 - August 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Paul; parents, Ely and Mara Drakulich; brothers, Sam and Melvin; sisters, Katie, Sophie and Ruby; great-grandson, Andrew. John Atkinson. Survived by son, Mike (Terry) Povich; daughter, Mary (John) Krajicek; grandchildren: Mike (Lori) Povich, Scott (Kim) Povich, Tim (Kelli) Povich, Lori Atkinson (Tim Bennett), Jenny (Tom) Haase, John (Jill) Krajicek, Julie (Brian) Devere; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Renard; brother, Mike (Dag) Drakulich; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday after 4pm with Prayer Service 6pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Very Rev. Fr. Sasa Petrovic, Officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. To view a live broadcast of all services, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. Memorials requested to the Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

