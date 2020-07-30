Looking for a loved one?

Precht, Kathleen E.
Precht, Kathleen E.

Precht, Kathleen E. August 11, 1925 - July 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Frederick Precht; one daughter; two sons. Survived by three daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother. VISITATION: Friday, 12-1pm, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

