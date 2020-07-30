Precht, Kathleen E. August 11, 1925 - July 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Frederick Precht; one daughter; two sons. Survived by three daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother. VISITATION: Friday, 12-1pm, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Precht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.