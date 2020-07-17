Looking for a loved one?

Proksel, Janet Jean
0 entries

Proksel, Janet Jean

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Proksel, Janet Jean August 11, 1938 - July 16, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, July 20, from Noon-1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. To view the video service, go to the website below, and click the link at the bottom of the Proksel obituary. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Proksel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News