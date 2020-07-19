Proksel, Janet Jean August 11, 1938 - July 16, 2020 Age 81. Preceded in death by husband, Frederick; siblings: twin sister Janice True, Herman (Lee) Lang, Robert (Lois) Lang, Betty (Don) Tippery. Survived by her children: Diane Krajicek (Paul), Fred Proksel Jr. (Debby Griffis), Dan Proksel, Tim Proksel (Renee), Susan Proksel (Kevin Herzog), Ron Proksel (Jenel); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Marge Reeks (Reg); brother-in-law, Bob True; many loving relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, July 20, from Noon-1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. To view the video service, go to the website below, and click the link at the bottom of the Proksel obituary. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
