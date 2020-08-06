You have permission to edit this article.
Pulliam, Kirk L. September 16, 1968 - August 2, 2020 Omaha - Survived by wife, Cindy; children, Alexa, Andrew, Kirk Jr.; parents, Oscar and Muriel; siblings: Joi King (Willie), Jana Sledge (Ricky), Sabrina Pulliam (Beverly), David Pulliam; loving family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at Keystone Bible Chapel, 7840 Maple St. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials to the family for the children. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

