Pursell, Joan January 30, 1932 - July 27, 2020 Joan Pursell, age 88, died on July 27, 2020 at her daughter's Weston home. Joan was born on January 30, 1932, in Omaha to the late Carl and Mary Pohl. Together with her brother and three sisters, she was taught the importance of faith, family, hard work, and respect. She married the love of her life, Eugene "Gene" Pursell, in 1963. Their blended family includes Gene's children (Cheryl, Vicki, Candice, and David), Joan's daughter (Debbie), and two sons that they raised together (Dominic and Patrick). Her creativity and adventurous spirit made Joan a favorite with her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom have fond memories of Joan's handsewn Halloween costumes, homemade yeast rolls, and over-the-top holiday decorations (with matching flags of course). Known for her clown collection, love of ice cream (don't tell Grandpa!), and her brightly colored clothes and jewelry, Joan had a quirky sense of humor and an infectious smile beloved by all. Her family and friends will especially miss the mischievous twinkle often found in her eyes. Joan is survived by her sister, Charlotte; her children: Dominic (Marty), Patrick (Shelley), Cheryl, Candice, and Deb (Raymond); many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, condolences in Joan's honor can be sent to: The Pursell Family, P.O. Box 295, Underwood, IA 51576. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Croix Hospice, 1920 Rue Street #3, Council Bluffs, IA 51503; or St. Patrick Catholic Church, 308 Fourth Street, Neola, IA 51559, regarding Joan Pursell Masses. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
