Rager, Gerald B. Jr. "Terry" October 6, 1927 - August 3, 2020 Age 92. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Florence Rager. Survived by wife of 69 years, Jackie; children, Doug (Teresa), Teri (Tom) Jizba, Mark (Patty), Lisa (Marvin) Hutchins; grandchildren, Andrew (Theresa), Erin (Corey), Kate (Ryan), Tessa, Chance, Bentley; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, 1105 N Locust Street, Glenwood, IA. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. www.RoederMortuary.com 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

