Rainbolt, George Louis August 4, 1928 - July 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, David E. and Jesse Ora (Colclasure) Rainbolt; brother, David Eugene; and granddaughter, Amy Rose Brt. Survived by wife, Doris Jeanne (Holmes); children, Scot (Katie) of Papillion NE, Ellen of The Villages FL, and Beth of Mount Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, John of Tallahassee FL, Andrew (Nicky), Patrick (Ashley) all of Omaha, Daniel Brt of Lincoln NE, Erin Amari of Raleigh NC, and David Amari of Mount Pleasant, SC; and nine great-grandchildren. George grew up on a farm in west-central Oklahoma, graduated from Weatherford High School in 1945 and Oklahoma A&M in 1950. He took his Agricultural Science Degree at McCook, NE and taught farming techniques to returning Korean War Vets. When the Veterans Program ran out, he got a job teaching Vocational Agriculture at the High School. After teaching, he joined the First National Bank and had a long career rising to Executive Vice President. He married Doris Jeanne Homes of Oklahoma City in 1950, and they Celebrated their 70th anniversary last June 17th. George loved to hunt, fish, and golf. His wife taught him to love traveling and they spent their retirement days exploring Europe and the United States, eventually settling in The Villages, FL. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 21, at 11am EST at New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages, FL. Live steamed @ ncmcfl.com
