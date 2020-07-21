Ralston, R. Curtis Age 101 Of Omaha, NE. Passed away July, 19th. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth. Survived by sons: Douglas and wife, Barbara, of Dallas, TX; Kirby and wife, Nancy, of Omaha; grandchildren: Ben and wife, Bonny Kate, of Dallas; Elizabeth and husband, Bill Rietz, of Los Angeles, CA; four great-grandchildren. Curt was a WWII veteran and founded Ralston Advertising. He was a founding member of the Blinded Veterans Association. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St., Omaha, NE 68131. Memorial Service at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel to be announced at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
