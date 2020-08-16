You have permission to edit this article.
Rau, Stephen Robert
Rau, Stephen Robert

Rau, Stephen Robert

Rau, Stephen Robert January 24, 1968 - August 8, 2020 A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on August 18, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO at 1pm. For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/notes/kremer-funeral-home/stephen-rau/10223519073106378

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Rau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

