Rau, Stephen Robert January 24, 1968 - August 8, 2020 A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on August 18, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO at 1pm. For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/notes/kremer-funeral-home/stephen-rau/10223519073106378
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Rau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.