Raven, Carroll R.
Raven, Carroll R. October 30, 1931 - July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard Raven Sr. Survived by children, Richard Jr. (Maureen), Donald (Teri), Deanna Raven, and Douglas (Deb); 6 grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10am, both at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carroll Raven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

