Redfield, Gene Jul 11, 1918 - Jul 24, 2018 Age 100 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Alice. Survived by: Son Jerry Redfield and wife Pam, Daughter Susan Davis and husband Keith, 9 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren, Many other relatives and friends. GATHERING of Family and Friends: Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 12pm-2pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Private Interment will be at Blair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Silver Ridge Assisted Living, 20332 Hackberry St. Gretna, NE 68028. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

