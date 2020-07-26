Renner, Kenneth Jerome Age 92 Omaha, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1927 in Madison, NE to Charles and Marie (Hoos) Renner. He was a farmer for many years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Donna; sister Marie Mohr; and brothers, Paul and Leonard Renner. He is survived by his son, Richard (Trisha); sisters, Marjorie Renner, Ruth Patterson (Don), and Marlene Schmidt (Al); brother Martin Renner; sister-in-law Shirley Renner; nieces; nephews; other family and friends. Private Interment. Memorial Service will be at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY-108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
