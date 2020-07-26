Looking for a loved one?

Renner, Kenneth Jerome
0 entries

Renner, Kenneth Jerome

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Renner, Kenneth Jerome Age 92 Omaha, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1927 in Madison, NE to Charles and Marie (Hoos) Renner. He was a farmer for many years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Donna; sister Marie Mohr; and brothers, Paul and Leonard Renner. He is survived by his son, Richard (Trisha); sisters, Marjorie Renner, Ruth Patterson (Don), and Marlene Schmidt (Al); brother Martin Renner; sister-in-law Shirley Renner; nieces; nephews; other family and friends. Private Interment. Memorial Service will be at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY-108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Renner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News