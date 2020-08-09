You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Rhoades, Lillian Mae
0 entries

Rhoades, Lillian Mae

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Rhoades, Lillian Mae February 7, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; and son, Richard (Rick) Rhoades. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Pat) Mostek, Union City, CA; sisters, Janice Marstiller, Bellevue, NE; and Eloise Childers, Ogallala, NE; daughter-in-law, Terri Rhoades, Omaha, NE; children, Sam (Barb), Council Bluffs, IA; Michael (Mel), Gretna, NE; Linda (Todd) Fleck, Nebraska City, NE; along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 So. 96th St., La Vista, NE 68128. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Rhoades as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News