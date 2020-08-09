Rhoades, Lillian Mae February 7, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; and son, Richard (Rick) Rhoades. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Pat) Mostek, Union City, CA; sisters, Janice Marstiller, Bellevue, NE; and Eloise Childers, Ogallala, NE; daughter-in-law, Terri Rhoades, Omaha, NE; children, Sam (Barb), Council Bluffs, IA; Michael (Mel), Gretna, NE; Linda (Todd) Fleck, Nebraska City, NE; along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 So. 96th St., La Vista, NE 68128. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
