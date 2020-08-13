Richeson, Matthew S. November 21, 1956 - August 8, 2020 Survived by wife, Rhonda M; son, Andrew J.; and two sisters, Nancy Richeson and Marcy Richeson. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, August 14th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (16701 S St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 14th, 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Private ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum II. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.