Richeson, Matthew S. November 21, 1956 - August 8, 2020 Survived by wife, Rhonda; son, Andrew J.; two sisters, Nancy and Marcy Richeson. VISITATION: Thursday, August 13, from 5-7pm, followed by a Vigil at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 14, at 10:30am, both services will be at St. Stephen the Martyr. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Amerian Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
