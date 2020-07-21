Looking for a loved one?

Richt, Dick D. Age 88 - July 18, 2020 Preceded in death by first wife, Barbara; second wife, Ann; son, Jeff. Survived by sons, Mike (Dasie), Rick (Brenda), and Russ (Kris); daughters: Becky Bolubasz, Penney Summers, and Shelly (Mike) Bullis; stepdaughters: Angela (Phil) Hopkins, Kathy (Roger) Drews, and Sandra Baumgarner; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Eva; many other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 22, 5-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 23, 10am, at Bethany. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

