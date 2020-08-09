Riley, Alyce L. October 24, 1922 - August 1, 2020 Age 97. Loving wife, mother and friend. Retired from First Data Resources in 1984 after 15 years of service. Alyce L. Riley died peacefully with family at home while under the care of VNA Home Hospice. Preceded in death by husband, Max M. Riley; parents, William and Agnes Jacobsen; brothers, Mearle, Melvin, Robert, Richard, Thomas, Don and Dwayne. Survived by sons, Michael and William of Omaha; daughter, Patrice (John) Ferguson of Fort Calhoun; sister, Patricia Olsen of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Jean Jacobsen of Omaha, Opal Jacobsen of Minneapolis; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and beloved friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Monday, August 10, from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Private Inurnment. Memorials to Visiting Nurses Association and Hope Presbyterian Church. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center Street 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
