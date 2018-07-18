Ripperden, James Gideon Age 37 James Gideon Ripperden, of Omaha, NE, passed away on July 13, 2018 after a brief illness. He was born December 17, 1980 in Des Moines, IA, to James W Ripperden and Melody Lohr. He is survived by the love of his life and longtime soul mate, Breanna Weise; his son, James Z. Ripperden; his daughter, Kenzie R Ripperden, all of Omaha; his mother, Melody Lohr of Omaha; his dad, James W Ripperden of Omaha; Randy and JoAnn Borchers, of Omaha; and many beloved family members. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kristoffer C. Ripperden; grandfather, Delmar Lohr; grandfather, James P. Ripperden; and grandmother, Earlene. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: Sunday, July 22, from 10am-1pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family. To leave a condolence, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

