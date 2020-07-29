Rising, Lee G. April 23, 1929 - July 27, 2020 Lee G. Rising Age 91 Born in Kansas City, MO on April 23, 1929. Lee passed away Monday night July 27, 2020. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Irene; and five kids: Gary, Jean, Jane, Mark and Jodi. Korean War Veteran (1950-53). Graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln 1956 (HUGE Cornhusker Fan). Economic Development Manager 1956 to 1976 for the Chamber of Commerce in Kimball NE, Lincoln NE. Amarillo TX, Madison WI, Omaha NE, then moving into Commercial Real Estate in before retiring in 2004. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held later this fall when travel restrictions are hopefully lifted. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
