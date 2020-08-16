Robbins, Barbara Lee 1972 2020 Barbara Lee Robbins, age 47 of Plattsmouth, NE, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. She was born on September 4, 1972 to Larry Wayne and Betty Jean (Piper) Robbins in Omaha. Barb was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1990. Then she attended and graduated from Iowa Western Community College with an Associates of Arts Degree. She worked as a sign language interpreter at Bellevue Public Schools and Omaha Public Schools. Barb was a lifelong Plattsmouth resident. Barb is survived by her father, Larry Robbins of Plattsmouth, NE; her four aunts: Sharon Piper of Plattsmouth, NE; Beverly Sell of Omaha, NE; Sandy Crouse of Akron, OH; Judy Robbins of Lincoln, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Robbins; sister, Debra Kaffenberger; and her brother, Wayne Robbins. A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Her Final Resting Place will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth. Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date). Roby Funeral Home 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.